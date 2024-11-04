This UIW touchdown celebration is going viral in the NFL

SAN ANTONIO – Jalen Walthall, the wide receiver of the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals, is getting his moment in the spotlight after a unique touchdown celebration went viral.

It all started on Saturday when the Cardinals took on the Houston Christian Huskies. Walthall scored a 50-yard touchdown during the third quarter and celebrated by performing a headstand.

While this earned him a penalty flag, the Cardinals ultimately beat the Huskies 45-20, and the celebration gained traction on social media. That’s not where the virality ends, however.

Walthall’s video would later be paired on the NFL Instagram after Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons attempted to copy this move following a 9-yard touchdown that would put them on their way to defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Unfortunately for London, his touchdown came at a high price. According to the Associated Press, he sustained a hip injury and was out for the rest of the game.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown also used the move after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Currently, the video of the original celebration on ESPN’s Instagram has over 62,000 likes, with many questioning the penalty flag Walthall received.