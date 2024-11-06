Woman charged in connection with crash that killed two people, BCSO says

A fatal crash has caused road closures on the far Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 53-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed two people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:46 p.m. Tuesday to the 27200 Block of Interstate 10 West.

Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in a crash, BCSO said.

A woman, who was driving a gray Hyundai, was struck by a white Chevrolet and a red Ford truck from behind, deputies said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to BCSO.

The driver of the white Chevrolet was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO stated.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two people who died as Fabian Pedraza Rebollar, 38, and Rufino Pedraza Rebollar, 46.

The driver of the red Ford truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the woman driving the gray Hyundai showed no signs of braking before the collision, BCSO stated.

Open containers were also found in the woman’s vehicle, according to BCSO. Investigators are working to determine her blood alcohol concentration levels at the time of the crash.

The woman was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while she recovers in the hospital, BCSO stated.