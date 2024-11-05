Skip to main content
Local News

Fatal crash causes road closures on far Northwest Bexar County on Interstate 10 West

The main lanes of I-10 West are not affected, BCSO says

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fatal crash has caused road closures on the far Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Boerne on Interstate 10 West near the Fair Oaks Parkway access road.

One person was reported dead at the scene and the other passengers involved were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, BCSO said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

The traffic on the access road will be diverted to a different route until further notice.

Travel on the main lanes of I-10 West should not be affected, BCSO said.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT.

