BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Election Day may be over, but the election is not.

KSAT toured the Bexar County Elections Department with Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen. She discussed the vote counting that’s still going on.

Mail ballots were due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, provided they had been postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots for military members, though, may be collected next week.