Recruitment firm hired to find new Bexar County elections administrator

SAN ANTONIO – The November presidential election marked the end of an era at the Bexar County Elections Department.

It was the last election that Jacque Callanen will oversee as the county’s elections administrator after 19 years.

The search for Callanen’s successor is set get underway.

On Friday, the county’s election commission announced it hired the recruiting firm Robert Half Executive Search (RHES) to lead a nationwide search.

Callanen submitted her resignation following a meeting in June of the Bexar County Election Commission. During a public comments portion of the meeting that took place prior to an excessive session, 10 people criticized Callanen due, in part, to a perceived lack of transparency in her role.

During a news conference after the meeting, Callanen responded to the criticism that she stood by the integrity of the work of the elections department under her leadership.

“I’m very, very proud of what we’ve had,” Callanen said.

Her resignation is effective in January 2025.

RHES will compile the submission packets of potential candidates and present the compilation to the election commission.

According to a county press release, RHES’s search is expected to be completed within 90 days.