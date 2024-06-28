82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen submits resignation

Callanen’s resignation was announced Friday afternoon; she will serve through the November election

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Elections, Jacque Callanen

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A key position within Bexar County’s Elections Department is coming open just months before the 2024 general election.

Jacquelyn Callanen, the county’s Elections Administrator, submitted her resignation Friday, which the Bexar County Elections Department has accepted.

“You always seem to go back and forth after an election wraps up, are you ready to walk away?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas

“Yes, yes, I’m very very proud of the record,” answered Callanen

The county said Callanen will continue to serve as Bexar County Election Administrator through the November election.

During a public comment portion of Friday afternoon’s Bexar County Election Commission meeting, 10 people came up to the microphone and criticized Callanen due, in part, to a perceived lack of transparency in her role.

“Enough is enough and it’s time for the administrator to step aside and let a new leader reform Bexar county elections,” said one woman during a public comment

Following public comment, the commission went into a 45-minute executive session period. When the commission returned, its members announced that Callanen had resigned.

Callanen has served the county in this role for 19 years.

“I’m very, very proud of what we’ve had,” Callanen said during a Friday news conference. “This year is going to be contentious, as we’ve seen just from the national media. ... It would be a blessing to be able to complete this, and give the citizens of Bexar County a clean election like we’ve always done.”

“Jacque has served Bexar County tirelessly for the past two decades,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said in a statement. “She has been a beacon of integrity amid an extremely challenging political environment.”

County officials said a national search will be conducted to find Callanen’s replacement before she is expected to step aside on Jan. 1, 2025.

“Somebody that will maintain election integrity, somebody that has depth and knowledge of elections laws,” said Bexar County Judge Sakai, adding, “Need to find a person with the extraordinary ability to communicate,”

As for what role Callanen might have in elections in the future, “A voter,” she said as the room laughed.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos