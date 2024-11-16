Will Hemisfair building's past block plans for Spurs' future?

San Antonio – As a museum, the former home of the Institute of Texan Cultures at the Southeast corner of Hemisfair is history.

But it’s also historical, which could cause problems for apparent plans for a future San Antonio Spurs arena in the area. However, those problems may not be insurmountable.

At the urging of the Conservation Society of San Antonio last month, the Texas Historical Commission designated the former ITC building a State Antiquities Landmark (SAL). That means it can’t be altered or demolished without the commission’s approval.

That’s an issue for the University of Texas at San Antonio, which wants to sell or lease the property to finance a new home for the ITC.

Faced with what it said is $74 million worth of deferred maintenance and upcoming failing systems, UTSA is moving the ITC out of the building in hopes of finding a permanent home close to the Alamo. In the meantime, an interim museum space at Frost Tower is expected to open in 2025.

Tearing the old Brutalist-style building, which was unveiled as the Texas Pavilion during the 1968 World’s Fair, is the best way to get “highest use of the land,” according to UTSA.

The City of San Antonio already has an exclusive option to purchase or lease approximately 13.59 acres located on the Hemisfair campus, conditionally granted by the UT System Board of Regents.

Those 13.59 acres are widely believed to be meant for the multi-billion dollar sports and entertainment district the city has been secretly planning, dubbed “Project Marvel,” which is also expected to include a new San Antonio Spurs arena.

Vincent Michael, the Conservation Society’s executive director, said his group has been concerned about the ITC building’s possible demolition for several years before the site was rumored to be a possible future home for the NBA franchise.

“When we heard that, our first reaction was, ‘The Spurs can use the building,’” Michael laughed.

Michael suggested the building could be converted for offices, shops and restaurants or a gym.

“You can treat it like a city block rather than treating it like an individual building,” he said.

He also said the building’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places allows for tax credits that could make fixing it up more feasible.

UTSA representatives told the THC at its Oct. 25 meeting they would need another $82 million to fix the building up to use it as something else.

A UTSA spokesman told KSAT that the university will continue with its development plans. If it wants to go forward with demolishing the building, UTSA will need THC approval, which may not be popular.

Commissioner David Gravelle urged his fellow commissioners not to “fold like tacos” during the discussion over the building’s SAL designation. He also suggested that when UTSA wants to dispose of the building it includes provisions that preserve the building “in some way that recognizes its historical nature and doesn’t turn it into some damn basketball arena.”

However, the permits are generally reviewed and passed by THC staff, not the commissioners.

Additionally, as a public university, UTSA will likely have more leeway in seeking a permit. State law requires extra consideration for the school’s primary mission of providing education and several other factors.

The University of Texas at Austin recently received THC permission to demolish the Steve Hicks Social Work building, despite it also having received a SAL designation.

While the SAL designation appears to be a hurdle, it doesn’t seem to be a brick wall.

Without any details yet on the city and Spurs’ plans for a new arena, it is not known what effect any of it might have.

