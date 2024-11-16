San Antonio City Council plans discussion of potential new Spurs arena, downtown entertainment district

SAN ANTONIO – A new San Antonio Spurs arena will become an official discussion topic during a city council meeting next week.

According to a city agenda memo, the San Antonio City Council will hold a special session on Nov. 21 to discuss a “proposed Sports and Entertainment District in Hemisfair and the surrounding area.”

The memo stated the Spurs, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County have engaged in discussions about developing a potential sports and entertainment district since at least Spring 2023, which KSAT reported in multiple instances last year.

The sports and entertainment district, the memo stated, would also include an expansion of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, construction of a convention center hotel, improvements to the Alamodome and building of a separate downtown event venue.

A KSAT report in September 2024 also revealed that the proposed sports and entertainment district — reportedly nicknamed “Project Marvel” — had an estimated cost between $3-4 billion.

The Spurs currently call the Frost Bank Center, which opened in 2002, home. The team’s lease with the Bexar County arena expires in 2032.

The Nov. 21 meeting, which will include Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh along with city councilmembers, will also discuss the proposed district’s feasibility of coming to fruition and what their potential next steps could be.

