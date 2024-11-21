Bad news: I-10, Loop 1604 interchange closed on NW Side this weekend. Good news: It’s the last closure of the year!

SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT is giving San Antonio drivers a holiday treat by giving them a break from weekend closures at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, TxDOT has no plans to schedule major weekend construction closures at the busy intersection, which is a relief for holiday shoppers at La Cantera and The Rim.

Unfortunately, there is one more weekend closure to deal with.

The westbound main lanes of I-10 at the Loop 1604 interchange will be closed for the weekend of Nov. 22.

The eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 will be closed Friday night only and will remain open from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday, TxDOT said.

This map shows the scheduled closure of the eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 on Friday night. The lanes will reopen from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here is a full breakdown of the closure, weather permitting.

I-10 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 Interchange (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 westbound main lanes double-right-lane closure from north of the Loop 1604 Interchange to Camp Bullis Road (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 westbound frontage road north of Loop 1604 (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 eastbound exit ramp south of La Cantera Parkway (Exit 556 B) (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 eastbound Main lanes from the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp (Friday night only, will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday )

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound frontage road at the I-10 Interchange (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes double-right-lane closure from Chase Hill Boulevard to La Cantera Parkway (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 westbound collector-distributor (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound exit ramp (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

All four cloverleaf ramps (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

This map shows the scheduled closure of the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The closures will allow crews to install steel beams and continue the construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange. Steel beam work is currently 80% complete with 120 beams in place. The first flyover ramp is scheduled to open by the end of the year, connecting drivers from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.

Access to businesses will remain open during construction and law enforcement officers will help with traffic flow at intersections. Closures may open early if work is completed and the road is safe for drivers, TxDOT said.

Following is detour information:

I-10 eastbound and to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 EB frontage road will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. They will utilize the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the Loop 1604 EB frontage road to the I-10 EB frontage road. Those looking to return to the I-10 EB main lanes may via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and may enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound and to Loop 1604 eastbound and Loop 1604 westbound

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road via Exit 556 B. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 EB will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers may enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 WB will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the La Cantera Parkway turnaround. Travelers will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers may enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 eastbound Frontage Road and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs for I-10 EB and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to access I-10 WB will exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road via the Vance Jackson Road exit. They will follow signs for I-10 EB and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound Frontage Road and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs for I-10 WB and follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the La Cantera Parkway turnaround. Travelers will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to access I-10 EB will continue through the I-10 interchange and exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will utilize the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp before the I-10 interchange and follow signs for I-10 EB. Travelers will utilize the ramp from Loop 1604 EB to I-10 EB to enter the I-10 EB main lanes.