Local News

CPS Energy: ‘No fires were reported’ in West Side area where residents say they witnessed power line-related fires

In a statement to KSAT, the utility says it ‘did not find any evidence of fires’

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: CPS Energy, San Antonio, West Side
CPS Energy (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy refuted residents' claims that multiple fires were sparked by power lines behind their West Side homes.

In a Nov. 10 story, residents in a far West Side neighborhood told KSAT that they witnessed a power line behind the homes “explode” and “spark.”

Both neighbors said they were aware of two such power-line incidents over the last two months.

CPS sent KSAT the following statement after the story aired.

“CPS Energy investigated the area on the far West Side mentioned in the KSAT story and did not find any evidence of fires other than two small burn marks where a power line fell due to a fault elsewhere on the line. No fires were reported. Our team is inspecting the electric lines in the area and will perform maintenance as needed over the next couple of weeks. The safety of our crews and residents is our first priority.”

Upon further questions requesting clarity on the utility’s statement, a CPS spokesperson noted the lack of reporting fires.

The neighbors said they contacted the fire department.

“No fires were reported to CPS Energy,” the utility said in a statement. “Our team is inspecting multiple circuits and lines in the area and will perform maintenance as needed over the next couple of weeks.”

Zaria Oates

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Nate Kotisso

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

