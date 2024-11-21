CPS Energy: ‘No fires were reported’ in West Side area where residents say they witnessed power line-related fires

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy refuted residents' claims that multiple fires were sparked by power lines behind their West Side homes.

In a Nov. 10 story, residents in a far West Side neighborhood told KSAT that they witnessed a power line behind the homes “explode” and “spark.”

Both neighbors said they were aware of two such power-line incidents over the last two months.

CPS sent KSAT the following statement after the story aired.

“CPS Energy investigated the area on the far West Side mentioned in the KSAT story and did not find any evidence of fires other than two small burn marks where a power line fell due to a fault elsewhere on the line. No fires were reported. Our team is inspecting the electric lines in the area and will perform maintenance as needed over the next couple of weeks. The safety of our crews and residents is our first priority.”

Upon further questions requesting clarity on the utility’s statement, a CPS spokesperson noted the lack of reporting fires.

The neighbors said they contacted the fire department.

“No fires were reported to CPS Energy,” the utility said in a statement. “Our team is inspecting multiple circuits and lines in the area and will perform maintenance as needed over the next couple of weeks.”

