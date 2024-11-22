Driver of pickup truck dies after rear-ending box truck on Southwest Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a male in his 30s died Friday afternoon after he rear-ended a box truck on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver died Friday afternoon after he rear-ended a box truck on the Southwest Side.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. along Southwest Loop 410 northbound between Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Authorities said traffic caused the driver of a box truck to slow down on Loop 410, but the driver of a black pickup truck slammed into the box truck from behind.

After first responders arrived, they pronounced the driver of the black pickup truck — a male in his 30s — dead at the scene. SAPD said the driver of the box truck was not injured.

Police said it is not known if either driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

An SAPD officer on the scene told KSAT that a second accident happened near the fatal accident. However, no one was injured in the second crash, SAPD said.

Police said Southwest Loop 410 between Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard will remain closed while officers and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office work on their investigations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12, KSAT.com and the KSAT app for more details as they are made available.