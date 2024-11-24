Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: San Antonio police officer shoots, injures suspect after chase on South Side

Raul Ramirez charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released footage of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Padre Drive and Napier Avenue intersection.

SAPD Officer Oscar Espino noticed Raul Ramirez, 42, commit a traffic violation and tried to stop his vehicle, according to police.

Police said Espino recognized Ramirez’s vehicle because it had been involved in an incident earlier in the day with officers.

Espino attempted to pull over Ramirez, but he accelerated his vehicle away, police said.

SAPD said Ramirez eventually stopped at the Padre Drive and Napier Avenue intersection as Espino was in pursuit of his vehicle.

Once Espino exited his patrol vehicle, Ramirez pointed a gun at him, according to police.

Police said Espino fired multiple gunshots, striking Ramirez in his shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Ramirez was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Espino is a two-year veteran with SAPD, according to the department. He was not injured, nor were any bystanders.

