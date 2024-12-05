Medical examiner’s office identifies man who was shot, killed by SAPD

A 33-year-old man shot and killed by San Antonio police was identified on Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Schopp, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office confirmed to KSAT.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Tuesday that an officer attempted to stop and speak with Schopp, but he fled on foot.

According to police on Wednesday, the chase went through a field and Schopp ran near a drainage ditch where he pointed a gun at a separate assisting officer.

McManus said Tuesday that the officer fired their weapon multiple times, but Schopp continued to run.

Schopp then turned around again and fired a shot at the officer, McManus said.

McManus said the officer returned fire and struck Schopp in his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer, who was not injured in the exchange, has four years of service with the department, SAPD said.

Following separate SAPD concurrent investigations, the department will send its findings to the Bexar County District Attorney.

