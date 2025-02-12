WATCH: SA Live’s Let’s Rodeo San Antonio Special

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – SA Live’s Let’s Rodeo San Antonio Special is all about the students.

SA Live’s Fiona Gorostiza, Jen Tobias and Jada Pickett visited NEISD’s Agriscience Magnet Program (AMP) High School and Southwest High School to meet some of the students participating in competitions this year at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

You can watch the special in the video player above. The show is sponsored by Your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

From raising and showing animals to engineering and mechanics, these students shared their dedication and passion for agriculture. The AMP High School students even run their own general store, learning the business behind Western wear.

Through scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, the calf scramble program and show premiums, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo impacts more than 19,000 students in Texas each year.

You can visit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 8-23. Tickets are already on sale.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.

Read also: