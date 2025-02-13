Medina Valley HS teacher resigns amid allegations of ‘inappropriate communication’ with student, district says

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A Medina Valley High School teacher has resigned following allegations of “inappropriate communication” with a student, Medina Valley ISD Superintendent Scott Caloss said in a letter sent to parents obtained by KSAT.

After learning of the allegations earlier this week, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protection Services and MVISD Human Resources immediately launched an investigation, the letter said.

The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, was removed from campus and has since resigned in lieu of termination, according to Caloss.

“The district has been in contact with the student’s family and at this time we have no reason to believe anyone else was involved,” Caloss said, in part. “We hold our staff members to the highest standards of behavior, especially when it comes to our students. We are extremely disappointed, but know this is not reflective of the many fantastic teachers we have at Medina Valley High School.

Caloss said the school’s counseling team would be available for any students who have concerns or need support.

Anyone with concerns regarding student safety is encouraged to make a report to school administration immediately.

