‘Dearly missed’: Paris Hatters announces death of co-owner

SAN ANTONIO – Paris Hatters announced the death of one of its co-owners in an Instagram post Saturday.

Myrna Cortez died on Feb. 8 surrounded by family and friends, according to the post.

“She will be dearly missed, as she was an integral part of the Paris family; she had a wonderful sense of humor, a sharp wit, was generous and kind, and had a keen business acumen, among many other traits,” the post says, in part.

Cortez was a third-generation owner of Paris Hatters along with her husband Abe Cortez. They have a daughter named Alexandra.

Paris Hatters, located at 119 Broadway, opened in 1917 near the historic Joske’s building and moved to its current site in the early 1960s.

The family-owned business offers custom-fitted and custom-shaped hats, with over 3,000 hats in stock, according to its website.

The store has been a popular destination for celebrities, politicians and tourists. The business has served multiple famous clients, including Pope John Paul II, Johnny Cash and four U.S. presidents.

In a 2023 interview, Myrna Cortez expressed pride in Paris Hatters and her daughter.

“We are very proud to be an iconic part of San Antonio and extremely proud of our daughter Alex, who is now the next generation to take over,” she said.