Downtown San Antonio store has been making custom, fitted cowboy hats for more than a century

Downtown store has been making custom, fitted cowboy hats for more than a century

SAN ANTONIO – Rodeo season is here and KSAT12 visited a store in downtown San Antonio where they’ve been specializing in shaping and fitting hats for more than 100 years.

Since 1917, presidents, tourists, locals and celebrities have all been visiting Paris Hatters in downtown.

“Johnny Cash, he wrote us a note: ‘To Paris Hatters. Thanks for putting me in the shade,” Alex Sledge, Store Manager at Paris Hatters said.

The moment you step inside the store you will see hundreds of hats on the walls and memories.

“My grandfather is seated at the desk and that was my dad when he was young,” Sledge said.

Sledge says they provide a unique experience for customers.

“We have all of our western on this side and you can shape the hat however you like. We carry every quality that Stetson makes in both straw and felt from 6x to 1,000x, which is the finest hat that they make,” Sledge said.

Alex’s mother and owner of Paris Hatters, Myrna Cortez, is excited for the future.

“We are very proud to be an iconic part of San Antonio and extremely proud of our daughter Alex, who is now the next generation to take over,” Cortez said.