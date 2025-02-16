What’s open, closed on Presidents Day in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio businesses will be closed and services paused on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Major grocers are remaining open while banks and some San Antonio school districts close.

As the federal holiday closes out the long weekend, here’s a rundown of which places will be open on Monday:

Closed

Banks will be closed on Presidents Day. Most ATMs and online services are still accessible.

Most schools will be closed on Presidents Day or will be using the day as a staff development day.

San Antonio River Authority offices offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17. Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices offices will be closed on Presidents Day.

United States Postal Service facilities facilities will be closed for retail services on Monday, Feb. 17. There will also be no regular mail deliveries. Normal retail, delivery and collection schedules resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Open

Curbside garbage collection will be operating as normal on Presidents Day.

Costco is open on Presidents Day.

H-E-B is open on Presidents Day.

San Antonio Public Libraries will be open on Presidents Day.

Target is open on Presidents Day.

Trader Joe’s is open on Presidents Day is open on Presidents Day with regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

VIA will be running its regular Monday bus routes on Presidents Day.

Walmart is open on Presidents Day.

