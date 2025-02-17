BCSO warns locals about phone scams; one victim paid more than $9,000

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to locals about a phone scam in which fraudsters impersonate officials to extort money. Deputies said one victim lost more than $9,000.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, BCSO posted that scammers are posing as Bexar County officials and asking San Antonians for money to avoid arrest.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said a resident recently received a call from a man claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The man informed the resident that she had felony arrest warrants and that to prevent being taken into custody, she needed to pay $9,320, BCSO said.

The woman suspected it was a scam but still withdrew the requested amount and made deposits to local Bitcoin ATM machines, the post said.

BCSO said deputies will never ask for payment over the phone to settle an arrest warrant.

Those who receive a call from a person posing as BCSO to request money should immediately hang up and call BCSO at 210-335-6000, the post said.

“Trust your instincts, hang up, and call law enforcement before ever making sending fraudsters your hard-earned money,” BCSO said.