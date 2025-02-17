Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO warns locals about phone scams; one victim paid more than $9,000

Scammers are posing as Bexar County officials to get money from victims

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Scams, BCSO
BCSO badge (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to locals about a phone scam in which fraudsters impersonate officials to extort money. Deputies said one victim lost more than $9,000.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, BCSO posted that scammers are posing as Bexar County officials and asking San Antonians for money to avoid arrest.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said a resident recently received a call from a man claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The man informed the resident that she had felony arrest warrants and that to prevent being taken into custody, she needed to pay $9,320, BCSO said.

The woman suspected it was a scam but still withdrew the requested amount and made deposits to local Bitcoin ATM machines, the post said.

BCSO said deputies will never ask for payment over the phone to settle an arrest warrant.

Those who receive a call from a person posing as BCSO to request money should immediately hang up and call BCSO at 210-335-6000, the post said.

“Trust your instincts, hang up, and call law enforcement before ever making sending fraudsters your hard-earned money,” BCSO said.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS