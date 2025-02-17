ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of freezing temperatures; Gov. Abbott urges Texans to be prepared

SAN ANTONIO – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch and Gov. Greg Abbott asked people to take precautions ahead of forecasted frigid weather this week.

ERCOT’s weather watch — issued due to the likelihood of increased electricity demand and the possibility of lower energy reserves — lasts from Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Despite the advisory, ERCOT officials said grid conditions are expected to remain normal, and there is currently no risk of an energy emergency.

During a briefing on Monday morning, Abbott urged Texans to prepare for extreme weather throughout the state.

“If people are not paying attention to it, they’re going to be shocked by what’s going to happen over the next few hours, in the next few days,” he said.

Abbott said there are concerns about wildfires in West Texas, potential flooding in East and Southeast Texas, and extreme cold in North Texas.

ERCOT said it is closely monitoring the situation and will use all available tools to manage the state’s power grid.

In the San Antonio area, no wintry precipitation is in the forecast.

However, a strong cold front is expected to arrive just after dinnertime on Tuesday.

People will feel the effects of the cold front by Wednesday morning, with a light freeze possible by sunrise. Tack on wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour, and it will feel like the 20s to start the day.

Temperatures plummet overnight Wednesday with 20s expected in San Antonio by sunrise Thursday morning. Teens can’t be ruled out across portions of the Hill Country

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an early alert for weather events that could increase electricity demand and reduce reserves, according to the organization.

Officials stressed that no immediate action is required from the public but noted that reducing energy use during peak times can help lower grid demand and save on utility bills.