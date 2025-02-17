Skip to main content
Local News

Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Walzem Road, police say

Driver stayed at scene, no charges expected

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Walzem Road is closed after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. in the 6900 block of Walzem Road.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was crossing the road wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

EMS officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the portion of the roadway was well-lit or if the man was using a crosswalk.

The driver stayed, and no charges were expected, police said.

Walzem is expected to be closed for another few hours, police said.

