Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Walzem Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Walzem Road is closed after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. in the 6900 block of Walzem Road.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was crossing the road wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

EMS officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the portion of the roadway was well-lit or if the man was using a crosswalk.

The driver stayed, and no charges were expected, police said.

Walzem is expected to be closed for another few hours, police said.