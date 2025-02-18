Families with school-age kids prep for cold weather childcare needs

San Antonio – Any sudden school closures related to weather could cause extra stress for working families. Some parents are lucky enough to have family or friends to call for emergency childcare.

Others have to call daycares or take a sick or personal day if that’s not an option.

Jessica Estrada, owner of Tree of Life Daycare on the Northwest Side, says that’s one of the reasons she opened her daycare. She knows how difficult it can be for families to find affordable childcare nearby.

“It’s very hard for a parent to find a daycare that is open during an essential time like this with the weather. But we’re glad that we’re able to be here,” Estrada said.

KSAT reached out to her in January during the cold snap that brought snow and ice and forced school districts to close for a few days.

Estrada told us then that many parents who only use afterschool care called her to ask if she would be open to taking their child for extra hours.

Estrada says families should contact their neighborhood daycare before any potential emergency.

“To always try and have a backup. And if there’s a daycare in your area to maybe check them out and see if they’re going to be there, they are willing to take children in for the day that the schools are closed,” Estrada said.

Some companies offer temporary babysitters: care.com, sittercity.com, and babysittingconnections. Some require monthly memberships plus the sitter’s hourly rate. The sooner you have backup plans, the better.

Stay with KSAT to find out if any schools in the KSAT viewing area announce closures or delays.