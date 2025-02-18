Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Families with school-age kids prep for cold weather childcare needs

KSAT is tracking any school closures related to the cold this week

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather, Education, KSATKids

San Antonio – Any sudden school closures related to weather could cause extra stress for working families. Some parents are lucky enough to have family or friends to call for emergency childcare.

Others have to call daycares or take a sick or personal day if that’s not an option.

Jessica Estrada, owner of Tree of Life Daycare on the Northwest Side, says that’s one of the reasons she opened her daycare. She knows how difficult it can be for families to find affordable childcare nearby.

“It’s very hard for a parent to find a daycare that is open during an essential time like this with the weather. But we’re glad that we’re able to be here,” Estrada said.

KSAT reached out to her in January during the cold snap that brought snow and ice and forced school districts to close for a few days.

Estrada told us then that many parents who only use afterschool care called her to ask if she would be open to taking their child for extra hours.

Estrada says families should contact their neighborhood daycare before any potential emergency.

“To always try and have a backup. And if there’s a daycare in your area to maybe check them out and see if they’re going to be there, they are willing to take children in for the day that the schools are closed,” Estrada said.

Some companies offer temporary babysitters: care.com, sittercity.com, and babysittingconnections. Some require monthly memberships plus the sitter’s hourly rate. The sooner you have backup plans, the better.

Stay with KSAT to find out if any schools in the KSAT viewing area announce closures or delays.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS