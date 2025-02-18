TIPS: How to prepare for freezing temperatures in San Antonio this week

A hard freeze is in the forecast for San Antonio this week, and now is the time to prepare.

No wintry precipitation is in the forecast, but areas in San Antonio may see temperatures in the 20s or teens.

Locals should remember the four Ps during this weather event: people, pets, plants and pipes.

PEOPLE

Stay warm by dressing in layers. Reach out to family, friends and neighbors who might be more susceptible to the cold weather this week or lack access to adequate housing and heating, such as older people and individuals with special needs.

PLANTS

Bring in any potted plants if possible.

PETS

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have a warm place to sleep. Farm animals and livestock also depend on humans for protection and safety. Ensure they have enough food and water, as animals require more food in cold weather to generate extra heat energy. Animal Care Services strictly enforces a zero-tolerance policy for pet owners who violate city and state laws by leaving their pets outside in temperatures below 32 degrees. Those who do not provide adequate, humane shelter or use inappropriate tethers for outdoor pets may receive criminal citations from animal care officers. In San Antonio, it’s illegal to use a chain as a tether for pets, regardless of the weather. To report violations, call 3-1-1 or 210-207-6000, or use the new 311SA mobile app.

PIPES

Cover any exposed pipes and spigots. Allow water to drip from faucets that are facing exterior walls. Drain and turn off your sprinkler system. Open cabinet doors, as this keeps air circulating around your plumbing. Try to keep your thermostat in the low 60s if you’re leaving town.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch and Gov. Greg Abbott has asked people to take precautions.

ERCOT’s weather watch — issued due to the likelihood of increased electricity demand and the possibility of lower energy reserves — lasts from Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Despite the advisory, ERCOT officials said grid conditions are expected to remain normal, and there is currently no risk of an energy emergency.

People will feel the effects of the cold front by Wednesday morning, with a light freeze possible by sunrise. Tack on wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour, and it will feel like the 20s to start the day.

Temperatures plummet overnight Wednesday with 20s expected in San Antonio by sunrise Thursday morning. Teens can’t be ruled out across portions of the Hill Country.

