VIA offers fare-free rides to warming centers during winter weather this week

VIA is offering free rides to warming centers now through Saturday with the winter chill setting in this week.

According to an online press release, those traveling to or from a warming center can use VIA services fare-free from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22.

VIA said it is important to let the operator or reservation agent know when booking a trip that you will be headed to a warming center.

You can find a list of warming centers here.

Services offering fare-free rides include VIA Link (within Link service zones), buses and VIAtrans services.

Riders with disabilities needing transportation should call 311 or 210-207-6000 to request assistance.

VIA said only service animals are allowed to accompany a rider.

Services will continue to operate as long as it is safe. As of this writing, VIA said there are no planned disruptions.

Any adjustments due to weather will be announced on its Service Alerts page.

VIA advised riders to dress warmly for the weather and leave extra time for travel.

Riders can call the VIA goLine at 210-362-2020 for more information.

