Wind chills in the teens this morning, record cold possible by early Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GUSTY WINDS/WIND CHILLS: Teens and single digits this morning

SUNSHINE, BUT COLD: The sun pops out today, but highs will only reach 40°

RECORD COLD THURSDAY AM: Low-20s possible Thursday morning in SA

SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY: Cold, spotty showers Saturday

FORECAST

Good morning! Winter has returned in a big way. Here’s the latest:

🥶BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS🥶

The ‘feels like’ numbers are in the teens or single digits for much of the area this morning. This comes due to a combination of temperatures in the 20s and winds gusting up to 40mph. Winds will remain strong through midday, keeping wind chills significantly cold.

🧥A COLD DAY AHEAD🧥

Yes, the sun will reappear, but no, it won’t bring a big warm-up. In fact, temperatures will only reach to near 40 this afternoon. Winds will begin to subside some during the afternoon. However, they’ll still be strong enough to keep wind chills in play all day long and into tonight.

Today's Forecast

🌡RECORD COLD TONIGHT/EARLY THURSDAY🌡

With clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet to our coldest reading so far this season. The forecast for San Antonio is 22°. Outside of the city, especially across the Hill Country, teens are possible. The record low for Thursday is 26°, set during the ‘big freeze’ of 2021. That’ll likely get replaced tomorrow. These temperatures will also require protection of exposed pipes, as they could freeze and potentially burst if not properly insulated.

Low temperatures Thursday morning

☔RAIN CHANCES SHOW UP FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY☔

Our next weather change will start Thursday night. Clouds will stream into the area, leaving us with overcast conditions on Friday. That’ll essentially lock in the cold and that keeps us in the 30s for highs. As a low develops along the Texas coast late on Friday, light showers are forecast to show up across the area. While temperatures should be just above freezing in San Antonio, those in the Hill Country could see *some* freezing precipitation. However, at this point, it appears that anything that falls would be very light. On Saturday, light showers will be possible throughout the day.

Rain chances this week

☀BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK☀

In true Texas form, we’ll be near 80° by Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast

