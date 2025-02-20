Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
31º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio band faces major setback after theft of gear and car

Arbiter, a rock band in town, says they’re trying to fundraise to purchase new equipment

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Theft, Stolen, Community

SAN ANTONIO – Another car was stolen in San Antonio, but it’s what’s inside that Robert Garcia is most upset about losing.

“Anything that was in there they took,” Garcia said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you till it happens.”

The local band, Artbiter, had thousands of dollars in gear stolen with that car earlier in February. Now, they’re not sure when they’ll get to play again.

“It does hurt,” Garcia, a member of Arbiter, said. “But, I know with the community helping us, we will rebuild.”

Arbiter is a rock band that’s been around San Antonio for the last four years.

Garcia said the theft happened after a show on the St. Mary’s Strip. The band went to an afterparty near Converse, and in the morning, only a door handle and glass were left of his car.

“I tried to click for my car, and it was not there,” Garcia said. “I saw the glass and the handle on the floor. So, I kind of already knew what had happened.”

Two days later, officers found his car, but he said it was totaled.

“I don’t want people to worry,” Garcia said. “I want them to know that we’ll be back. We’ve learned a lot.”

Artbiter’s saving up and planning a plate sale at Burleson Beer Garden in the coming weeks. When they have a finalized date, we’ll update it here.

Their goal is to play again by May.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Matthew Craig headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS