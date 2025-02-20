San Antonio band faces major setback after theft of gear and car

SAN ANTONIO – Another car was stolen in San Antonio, but it’s what’s inside that Robert Garcia is most upset about losing.

“Anything that was in there they took,” Garcia said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you till it happens.”

The local band, Artbiter, had thousands of dollars in gear stolen with that car earlier in February. Now, they’re not sure when they’ll get to play again.

“It does hurt,” Garcia, a member of Arbiter, said. “But, I know with the community helping us, we will rebuild.”

Arbiter is a rock band that’s been around San Antonio for the last four years.

Garcia said the theft happened after a show on the St. Mary’s Strip. The band went to an afterparty near Converse, and in the morning, only a door handle and glass were left of his car.

“I tried to click for my car, and it was not there,” Garcia said. “I saw the glass and the handle on the floor. So, I kind of already knew what had happened.”

Two days later, officers found his car, but he said it was totaled.

“I don’t want people to worry,” Garcia said. “I want them to know that we’ll be back. We’ve learned a lot.”

Artbiter’s saving up and planning a plate sale at Burleson Beer Garden in the coming weeks. When they have a finalized date, we’ll update it here.

Their goal is to play again by May.