19-year-old man arrested on DWI suspicion after injuring 2 others in crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after barreling through a North Side intersection and striking two people in another car.

According to SAPD’s preliminary report, the incident began late Thursday night when an Olmos Park Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding and weaving through traffic.

The Olmos Park police officer witnessed the driver traveling southbound on McCullough Avenue before heading westbound on Dora Street, the report stated.

Police said the Olmos Park officer called off the pursuit after losing track of the suspect.

Moments after ending the pursuit, SAPD said the Olmos Park police officer found the suspect’s vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection of Fresno Street and San Pedro Avenue.

San Antonio police said officers were dispatched to the intersection around 11:30 p.m. They said the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD’s report.

The two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were also rushed to a local hospital. SAPD said their conditions are not yet known.

During its investigation, San Antonio police said the suspect was found to be driving while intoxicated. The officers said they also found a handgun in the vehicle and a controlled substance.

The suspect has been charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance of less than four grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon inside a motor vehicle, SAPD said.

