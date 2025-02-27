Moms Demand Action among 20 groups rallying in Austin pushing for changes to gun safety laws

SAN ANTONIO – The groups Moms Demand Action, with a San Antonio chapter, and Students Demand Action led the charge to organize the groups headed to Austin from across the San Antonio area.

Two buses picked them up Thursday morning, bound for the state capitol.

Uvalde families are among those on the bus headed to the rally.

The group says the support for sensible gun safety laws has been growing, and they hope that lawmakers will listen to their request for change at the state level.