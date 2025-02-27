Skip to main content
Local News

Moms Demand Action among 20 groups rallying in Austin pushing for changes to gun safety laws

Many of those rallying have lost someone due to gun violence

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Guns, Moms Demand Action, Education, Uvalde, Robb Elementary, Austin, Texas Legislature, Politics, Texas

SAN ANTONIOThe groups Moms Demand Action, with a San Antonio chapter, and Students Demand Action led the charge to organize the groups headed to Austin from across the San Antonio area.

Two buses picked them up Thursday morning, bound for the state capitol.

Uvalde families are among those on the bus headed to the rally.

The group says the support for sensible gun safety laws has been growing, and they hope that lawmakers will listen to their request for change at the state level.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

