Pediatric doctors begin taking steps to control the spread of measles

San Antonio – Pediatricians like Alicia Tezle with Little Spurs Pediatrics Urgent Care say their offices have started taking steps to ensure that they don’t spread the measles in their offices.

“If a patient is infected with measles and they leave the room or the waiting room, the room is infectious for two hours after that person left,” Tezle said. “So if you go in with your baby, that’s six months, seven months, and they’ve never been vaccinated for measles because you don’t get vaccinated until 12 to 15 months, then your baby can be infected with measles.”

They ask families who suspect their children have early symptoms to call ahead first.

“What we’re going to ask them to do is to do a telemedicine first,” Tezle said. “And if it appears to be like the child has measles, to come over to the clinic, stay in the car, call the clinic, and we will go out. We will be prepared with PPE, and we can swab the child to confirm the diagnosis.”

She says there is no treatment for measles. Most viruses can cause high fevers over 104-105, but Tezle said families can treat measles at home with ibuprofen or acetaminophen and lots of fluids.

However, if they develop trouble breathing, which is the most common complication and the number one cause of death in unvaccinated children, get them to the hospital right away.

Tezle says unvaccinated children can get treatment from a doctor if they are seen 72 hours after they were exposed, but after six days, there’s no post-treatment.

She says a community with a 95% vaccination rate has a better chance of controlling the spread of measles, so check your child’s school district to see what those vaccination rates are.