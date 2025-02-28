Initial construction underway for Buc-ee’s location in Boerne, city says

BOERNE, Texas – After years of delays on a Buc-ee’s travel center in Boerne, officials confirmed that crews have started “initial work” at the construction site, according to a city spokesperson.

The City of Boerne told KSAT, “preliminary grading at the site will begin in the coming days as the grading permit by the City has been approved.”

Boerne city officials described the grading permit as a “necessary initial step and only applies to the future street and public infrastructure improvements needed at the site.”

Buc-ee’s and the City of Boerne are still planning the design of the building and the parking lot, which still must maneuver through obstacles to be approved.

The 53,000-square-foot facility will eventually go up along the frontage road of Interstate 10 at the U.S. Business 87 intersection, project details show.

Boerne city officials said an expected completion date for the Buc-ee’s travel center location is still in the works. However, Buc’ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo, said in February 2022 that an opening date usually is 16 to 18 months after construction begins.

BACKGROUND

Buc-ee’s and the City of Boerne first announced their partnership at a news conference in 2016. Back then, KSAT reported construction would start in 2018, with its expected grand opening set for 2019. That grand opening date did not come to fruition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadalo told the San Antonio Business Journal in 2021 that the company was waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation to complete its construction projects before breaking ground on the Boerne location.

Two years later, KSAT contacted a City of Boerne spokesperson for an update on construction.

“While it has been a long process, the TxDOT contractor has made substantial completion to the improvements to the I-10 interchanges at South Main Street and Highway 46, as well as the access roads,” the spokesperson told KSAT via email.

In June 2023, paperwork was filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation detailing a Buc-ee’s travel center in Boerne.

The TDLR filing said construction would begin on Oct. 1, 2023, and be completed on Oct. 1, 2024.