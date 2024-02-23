All systems go for construction of new Buc-ee’s location in Boerne this summer

BOERNE, Texas – For South Texans and travelers anticipating a Buc-ee’s travel center location opening closer to them, Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo had an update many have been waiting for.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we will begin construction this summer,” Nadalo told KSAT on Thursday. “The city has been very supportive of the project, and we’re eager to bring our award-winning clean restrooms and freshly prepared food to travelers passing through Boerne.”

Nadalo's statement is nearly eight full years in the making. The 53,000-square-foot facility will go up along the Frontage Road of Interstate 10 at the U.S. Business 87 intersection.

Buc-ee’s and the City of Boerne first announced their partnership at a news conference in 2016. Back then, KSAT reported construction would start in 2018, with its expected grand opening set for 2019. That grand opening date did not come to fruition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadalo told the San Antonio Business Journal in 2021 that the company was waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation to complete its construction projects before breaking ground on the Boerne location.

Two years later, KSAT reached out to a City of Boerne spokesperson for an update on construction.

“While it has been a long process, the TxDOT contractor has made substantial completion to the improvements to the I-10 interchanges at South Main Street and Highway 46, as well as the access roads,” the spokesperson told KSAT via email.

In June 2023, paperwork was filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation detailing a Buc-ee’s travel center in Boerne. The TDLR filing said construction would begin on Oct. 1, 2023, and be completed on Oct. 1, 2024.

On Thursday, however, Nadalo suggested a new completion timeline for the Boerne location.

“The actual opening date is really dependent on the construction schedule,” Nadalo said. “Typically, it would be about 16 to 18 months after construction begins.”

