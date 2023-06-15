Boerne Buc-ee’s could break ground as early as this fall based on permit filing

BOERNE, Texas – Years after a billboard along Interstate 10 announced that a Bucee’s was coming to Boerne, the company has filed the paperwork to begin construction.

New paperwork has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regarding the opening of a Buc-ee’s travel center in Boerne, located near I-10 and US 87 Business.

According to permits filed with the TDLR, the requested start date of construction for the 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s is listed as Oct. 1 with a completion date of Oct. 1, 2024.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the project will break ground this fall.

“While it has been a long process, the TxDOT contractor has made substantial completion to the improvements to the I-10 interchanges at South Main Street and Highway 46, as well as the access roads,” City of Boerne spokesperson Christopher Shadrock told KSAT via email Thursday.

“On the City side of things, there is no major status. As the developer for the site, they came before the City’s Design Review Committee in 2021 and received approval for a creative alternative site plan,” Shadrock continued.

KSAT first reported on the new Boerne Buc-ee’s in August 2016 when officials announced that the beloved Texas gas station would be opening in the area.

A Buc-ee’s in Boerne isn’t a welcome sight for some though. KSAT interviewed local residents during the initial announcement in 2016 who said they don’t like the growth in what used to be a small town.

Shadrock said Buc-ee’s officials have been working with the city to help mitigate some of that backlash.

The approval of the alternative site plan will allow for parking and the gas pumps to front I-10 further away from the Menger Creek subdivision on the back of the property, Boerne officials said.

According to Shadrock, that will also help “better protect viewshed, reduce light and noise, and provide an additional buffer for homeowners.”

“Buc’ees also included additional trees, a monarch waystation and native landscaping around the entire property to better protect and enhance views from all angles,” Shadrock continued.

KSAT has also reached out to a representative for Buc-ee’s regarding the groundbreaking of the Boerne travel center, which has a reported build cost of $38 million.

“Obviously, Buc’ees has filed some paperwork with the State of Texas, but they have not filed for any permits from the City of Boerne; however, we continue to meet with their design professionals and anticipate additional steps will begin soon,” Shadrock concluded.