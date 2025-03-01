Skip to main content
Dallas Police Department investigating ‘incident’ at cheerleading competition, reports say

Police: There was no active shooter at the downtown event

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department confirmed there was no active shooter after an “incident” prompted the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star Championship to be evacuated, the department shared on its X account.

Officers responded to the incident on Saturday afternoon at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, located at 650 S Griffin St.

A family reunification center was set up at 400 N Lamar St., according to Dallas police.

It’s unclear if there has been any reports of injuries.

Officials told The Dallas Morning News a fight started between adults, which prompted people to “leave in a rush.”

The NBC 5 DFW reported that there is more than 58,000 people in attendance at the competition.

The All-Star National Championship is “one of the largest competitions in the world,” according to the convention center’s website. The competition began on Friday and is scheduled to run through Sunday.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

