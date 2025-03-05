Join KSAT Community, The Arc of San Antonio to help people with intellectual disabilities

SAN ANTONIO – The Arc of San Antonio is a lifeline for over 2,300 families.

The organization has dedicated and supported people with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers for over 70 years.

Recommended Videos

The Arc of San Antonio’s team of experienced case managers is like a superhero squad, helping these people navigate the complexities of long-term support and services.

The organization hopes to ensure that families receive the services their loved ones need as they transition into adulthood.

However, families and caregivers often encounter challenges accessing these services due to limited funding, extended waitlists and a lack of community awareness. This can lead to caregiver burnout as they navigate complex systems to secure necessary support.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

KSAT Community and The Arc of San Antonio are collaborating to host a live televised phone bank on Thursday, March 27.

The event will offer a chance for the community to connect with representatives from The Arc of San Antonio and explore different support options.

Community members can also learn more about the needs of people with intellectual disabilities and how to get involved to make a difference.

The phone bank will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.