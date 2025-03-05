Shakira, Hard Rock Cafe SA celebrate International Women’s History Month

Shakira and Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio are teaming up for International Women's Month

SAN ANTONIO – A beloved Latin pop singer and a San Antonio restaurant are teaming up for International Women’s Day and International Women’s Month, according to a press release.

Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio and Shakira will raise funds to celebrate women, music and the San Antonio community all month long, beginning on March 8.

Every Friday in March, Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio will host live performances featuring women-led artists to highlight women in music.

“This year, we encourage women to raise their voices, share their stories and lift each other up,” said Elena Alvarez, senior vice president of marketing and brand partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio will offer a Shakira-inspired menu at its restaurant and other Hard Rock restaurants worldwide for a limited time only.

The featured dishes include:

Hamburgesa Colombiana - A smash burger with tomato, Legendary Sauce, shaved lettuce, American cheese and a side of kettle-cooked potato chips

Chicken Fattoush Salad - A blend of fattoush vegetables, mixed greens, flat-bread croutons and grilled chicken breast, topped with Ceasar dressing and red wine vinaigrette

Hips Don’t Lie - A tequila-based cocktail with muddled strawberries cucumbers and elderflower liqueur

Dulce De Leche Hot Fudge Brownie - A chocolate brownie topped with caramel sauce

“I’m excited to partner with Hard Rock, an organization with an incredible history of uplifting women through the power of music, to empower my sisters this International Women’s Day and beyond,” said Shakira. “Together, we can use our voices to break barriers and make the world a more inclusive space where every woman feels confident being themselves.”

Hard Rock Cafe is offering merchandise for International Women’s Month, including a hoodie, t-shirt and pin.

A portion of proceeds from the limited-time menu and merchandise sales in San Antonio, plus a guaranteed donation of $250,000, will support Shakira’s nonprofit, the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Shakira will visit the Alamodome on June 13.