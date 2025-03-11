Blanco city officials say water has been shut down citywide

BLANCO, Texas – Officials in Blanco said a water main break forced the citywide water shut down on Monday.

Blanco, which is located approximately 50 miles north of downtown San Antonio, has been without water since approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

City crews have been working on the water main break located at the intersection of Pecan Street and Fourth Street since Monday afternoon.

In a 2:20 p.m. video update posted to Facebook, Blanco Mayor Mike Arnold said those crews were originally working to replace “old fire hydrants.”

“It’s (sic) connected to a very old stretch of the water main, and when they were working on (it), the whole water main broke,” Arnold said in the update. “This is the main line that feeds the city.”

Arnold said the water main would be fixed in another “six to seven hours,” which means residents could be without water until approximately 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.