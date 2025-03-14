San Antonio native, Texas State student set to make Fiesta royalty history

SAN ANTONIO – Gabriella Banda is settling into her new role as Fiesta royalty, but she does not need any help when it comes to making an impression on a young admirer.

During an interview with KSAT 12’s Ernie Zuniga this week, a young admirer named Julie walked up to Banda and gave her a hug. Julie is one of the many young girls Banda hopes to inspire during her reign.

She has big plans for how to use her crown to shine a positive spotlight on those like her who are hearing impaired.

“The deaf community is just a smart bunch, and we just love to show who we are because we love our people,” Banda said just days before her coronation. “We love our language. I think that’s important to see, to notice about the deaf community is that we love each other.”

Before she could be queen, Banda was a duchess in last year’s San Antonio Lutheran coronation. The association is a Christian-based nonprofit that dates back to 1957.

The new queen said she wants to use her platform to help other young people on their faith journey.

“I want to represent that like I’ve known Jesus since I was a little girl, but it’s often my dream to help others and help them find Jesus good in their life,” Banda said.

Banda will be crowned at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts.

