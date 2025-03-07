Fiesta Oyster Bake reveals 2025 poster and medal design

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake poster was unveiled on Thursday, giving people a taste of the upcoming season.

The event took place on St. Mary University’s campus.

The Fiesta Oyster Bake’s mission is to raise funds for scholarships to support St. Mary University students.

“It’s special to all of us because we come as a community,” said Cynthia Pena, a volunteer for the event. “Most of them are alumni, so we come as a big family, and we enjoy ourselves today because we know we’re going to work very hard on April 25 and 26.”

Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, will begin on April 24 and last through May 4.

Over the 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

“We’re surrounded by people using their minds, hearts and hands,” said Liza Sanchez, another volunteer for the event. “And everything we do, from top to bottom, is for our students to give them the best student experience possible.”

The 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 25 and from noon to 11 p.m. on April 26 at St. Mary University’s campus.

KSAT is the official Fiesta station and your source for all things Fiesta. KSAT will be streaming all parades on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+, our free streaming app.

Read also: