Officials say 12-year-old nearly drowns in Guadalupe River, rushed to hospital in critical condition

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police and fire crews said a 12-year-old boy nearly drowned Friday afternoon in the Guadalupe River.

Authorities said both agencies were dispatched to a possible drowning call just after 3:30 p.m. at Cypress Bend Park, which is located along the Guadalupe River.

City of New Braunfels officials said park rangers were the first to arrive where they learned a 12-year-old boy and his San Antonio family were vacationing in the river when the boy went underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The park rangers initiated lifesaving measures until both police and fire crews arrived at the scene, the city said.

Officials said the boy was first taken to a New Braunfels hospital where he was stabilized before he was taken by helicopter to another hospital in San Antonio.

According to the city, the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

First responders said there were no apparent signs of foul play in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.