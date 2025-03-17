Pickup Lines: San Antonio Sports President & CEO Jenny Carnes prepares for NCAA Men’s Final Four

Jenny Carnes, the president and CEO of San Antonio Sports, is gearing up for a significant event next month as she helps lead the effort to host the NCAA Men’s Final Four at the Alamodome. Carnes, who has been a prominent figure in the local sports scene, brings her extensive experience and passion for sports to this major undertaking.

As a young girl, Carnes was a standout multi-sport star, showcasing her talent and dedication early on. Her journey in sports has been marked by numerous achievements, and she has become a key player in promoting and organizing sports events in San Antonio.

