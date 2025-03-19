Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals voluntarily recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Nestle USA is voluntarily recalling select Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material in the food.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Nestle both released statements on March 17 talking about the isolated recall.

The FDA said this recall is limited to the following meals in certain batches:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna

The affected products were sold between September 2024 and March 2025 at major U.S. retailers.

The recall was issued after consumers contacted Nestle about what they saw. One potential choking was reported, the FDA said.

Nestle said the following in its statement:

“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Users with these products are advised not to prepare or consume them. Instead, they are advised to return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.

The FDA said anyone needing further support can contact Nestle at (800) 681-1676.

You can check either the FDA or Nestle USA’s website to check which batch numbers are affected.