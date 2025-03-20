SAISD construction students to build 120 twin beds for children in need

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District construction students are embarking on a project to build over 100 twin beds for children in need.

Students from three local high schools — Lanier, Sam Houston and Jefferson — are teaming up to build 120 twin beds, each building 40 beds.

Lanier started the project on Thursday, followed by Sam Houston on Friday and Jefferson in April.

The construction programs at each campus are working with the San Antonio chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Those interested in the project can contribute with a “Bed in a Bag” twin set, which includes a comforter and sheets.

Bedding donations are being collected at the following donation sites:

SAISD Central Office lobby, 514 W. Quincy St.

Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St.

Lanier High School, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Jefferson High School, 723 Donaldson Ave.

Families in need of beds for their children can apply for consideration through the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization here.

