San Antonio third graders surpass goal of reading over 25 million minutes

SAN ANTONIO – The final four schools in the Read to the Final Four competition will be announced Wednesday, but San Antonio third graders are celebrating a significant milestone.

The students reached a goal of 25 million minutes read, which is equivalent to more than 47 years.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) organized the competition to challenge and encourage reading while celebrating San Antonio’s role as host for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The competition started in October 2024.

More than 30 school districts were recruited and more than 26,000 third graders participated in the challenge.

Read to Final Four 2025 challenge. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The top four classes with the most minutes read will be invited to a special event.

The winning class will receive a $5,000 library makeover for their school.

