San Antonio third graders surpass goal of reading over 25 million minutes

San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) organized the competition as a way to challenge and encourage reading

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Education, San Antonio, KSATKids, Final Four

SAN ANTONIO – The final four schools in the Read to the Final Four competition will be announced Wednesday, but San Antonio third graders are celebrating a significant milestone.

The students reached a goal of 25 million minutes read, which is equivalent to more than 47 years.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) organized the competition to challenge and encourage reading while celebrating San Antonio’s role as host for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The competition started in October 2024.

More than 30 school districts were recruited and more than 26,000 third graders participated in the challenge.

Read to Final Four 2025 challenge. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The top four classes with the most minutes read will be invited to a special event.

The winning class will receive a $5,000 library makeover for their school.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

