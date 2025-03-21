Nightly construction closures scheduled for Loop 1604 at I-10 interchange on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned nightly closures at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange to allow crews to install the final steel beams for the flyover ramps.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, March 21, through Monday, March 24, weather permitting.

Here are the closure details:

I-10 westbound and both directions of Loop 1604 will be closed overnight on Friday, March 21

I-10 westbound will be closed during the daytime on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.

I-10 westbound and Loop 1604 westbound will be closed overnight on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.

The flyover ramp connecting Loop 1604 eastbound to I-10 westbound will remain open throughout the weekend.

During this time, local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections.

Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below:

Loop 1604 EB main lanes and frontage road

Traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and frontage road will use the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes to exit to I-10 eastbound. They will then use Exit 557 to the I-10 eastbound frontage road. Travelers will use the UTSA Boulevard turnaround and enter the I-10 westbound frontage road, following it to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB main lanes and frontage road

Traffic on the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes will use the Lockhill Selma Road exit ramp and continue on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road. Traffic will keep right to the I-10 westbound frontage road and follow it to the La Cantera Road turnaround, entering the I-10 eastbound frontage road. Travelers will keep right to return to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and will be able to re-enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from the first entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange.

I-10 EB to Loop 1604 EB

Traffic on the I-10 eastbound main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound should continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and use Exit 557 to the I-10 eastbound frontage road. Travelers will use the UTSA Boulevard turnaround and enter the I-10 westbound frontage road, following it to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

I-10 WB main lanes

Traffic on the I-10 westbound main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will take the frontage road Exit 556 B exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Drivers may re-enter the I-10 westbound main lanes at the first available entrance ramp.

