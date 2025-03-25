Harlandale High School students prepare media projects for BexarFest

KSAT visited the South Side for a sneak peek at Harlandale High School’s BexarFest project.

SAN ANTONIO – The annual BexarFest Awards show will be held on April 2 at the Tobin Center in downtown San Antonio.

More than 30 local high schools and nonprofits have been working for months to create media projects that will help those nonprofits fulfill their missions.

KSAT visited the South Side for a sneak peek at Harlandale High School’s project.

Harlandale was paired with San Antonio Dance, whose mission is to inspire and promote the appreciation of dance through artistic excellence.

The nonprofit gives people the opportunity to take part in dance and promotes cultural awareness.

