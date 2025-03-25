Skip to main content
Harlandale High School students prepare media projects for BexarFest

BexarFest Awards show will be held on April 2 at the Tobin Center in downtown San Antonio

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: BexarFest, San Antonio, Entertainment, Tobin Center, Downtown
KSAT visited the South Side for a sneak peek at Harlandale High School’s BexarFest project. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The annual BexarFest Awards show will be held on April 2 at the Tobin Center in downtown San Antonio.

More than 30 local high schools and nonprofits have been working for months to create media projects that will help those nonprofits fulfill their missions.

KSAT visited the South Side for a sneak peek at Harlandale High School’s project.

Harlandale was paired with San Antonio Dance, whose mission is to inspire and promote the appreciation of dance through artistic excellence.

The nonprofit gives people the opportunity to take part in dance and promotes cultural awareness.

Check out the video above to learn more about the students involved and what inspires them regarding a potential career in film or multimedia.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

