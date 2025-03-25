San Antonians sound off about Six Flags Fiesta Texas chaperone policy change

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is just around the corner, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas is bringing back its chaperone policy. San Antonio-area residents had plenty to say about the change.

The policy requires all guests aged 15 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m., a move aimed at keeping the park safe and enjoyable for everyone.

The community’s responses reflect a mix of nostalgia, frustration, and support for the changes.

See what they had to say on social media below:

Cammie Flores:

“Good!! My Step Mom would drop us off at Six Flags in Illinois as kids on her way to work... Times were different then. Kids were responsible and respectful. It is sad that a handful have to ruin it for the rest, but here we are!!! Be better! Teach your children better! DO Better!! 😞"

Sally Gonzales Medellin:

“I think it’s ridiculous an older sibling who is 20 years old can’t accompany their 18-year-old younger sibling. So college kids wanting to go for the evening can’t be there without mommy but a 16-year-old can work there. #cancelthatmembership.”

Sam Flynn:

“As a Fright Fest scare actor, I’m 100% on board with this, but security needs to rigorously enforce this policy!!! Not only that, but also be on the lookout for sneaky kids trying to circumvent the policy as well.”

David C. Garcia:

“I think anyone 16 and over doesn’t need chaperones, and all 15 and under should have an adult all the time, but it’s not my policy... They do what they need to do to be safe...”

