Killeen man, former soldiers sentenced following multiple equipment thefts at Fort Cavazos, DOJ says

Alvarado Jr. will serve 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution.

WACO, Texas – A Killeen man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for buying and selling U.S. Army equipment, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Authorities accused Benjamin Alvarado Jr., 32, of purchasing the stolen military equipment from former soldiers Darius Alston, Justin Wallas, Gabriel Taylor and Kynyqus Bryant.

The ex-soldiers, who were based at Fort Cavazos in Killeen, helped organize at least seven thefts on base with Alvarado Jr., the DOJ said.

On Aug. 9, 2021, Army criminal investigators traced online transactions of multiple stolen M-50 gas masks from Fort Cavazos back to Alvarado Jr.

Search warrants found Alvarado Jr. had more than 24,000 stolen government items valued at approximately $2.75 million. Additional property worth $100,000 was found in a storage facility in Killeen.

Alvarado Jr. told authorities that he bought 90% of the more than 24,000 items seized from Alston and Bryant, who were in the 553rd Combat Service Support Battalion.

Alston and Bryant confirmed their involvement in the thefts, the DOJ said.

Alston and Wallas were sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison. Taylor and Bryant were sentenced to five years of probation. Bryant will also have to pay a $2,000 fine.

On Oct. 31, 2023, Alvarado Jr. pled guilty to five charges: money laundering (two charges) and separate government theft of property, interstate transportation of stolen property and smuggling U.S. goods charges.

In addition to his 10-year prison sentence, Alvarado Jr. was ordered to pay restitution of $2,367,780.12.

