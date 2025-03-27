Jury finds man not guilty of murder, convicts him of manslaughter in NE Side gas station shooting

Jekierin Walker, who is 21 during his trial, was 20 at the time he was accused of shooting and killing a man in August 2023.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jury found a 21-year-old man not guilty of murder on Thursday, but jurors convicted him of a lesser charge.

Jekierin Walker was found guilty on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2023 deadly shooting at a Northeast Side gas station.

Jurors deliberated for approximately four hours on Wednesday, but they had not reached a unanimous decision. They were sequestered for more than an hour on Thursday morning before reaching their verdict.

Walker’s punishment phase is also expected to begin on Thursday.

In August 2023, San Antonio police said Walker was asking people for money when he got into an altercation with Stefan Volkman at a Valero gas station near Loop 410 and Binz-Engleman Road.

Walker, who was 20 years old at the time, pulled out a gun and shot Volkman multiple times in the abdomen, authorities said.

After the shooting, Walker remained at the scene. At the time, he told police he shot the man in self-defense after Volkman attacked him and called him racial slurs.

Volkman, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Walker was originally charged with murder and faced up to life in prison if he was found guilty on that charge.

After his manslaughter conviction, Walker is facing between two and 20 years in prison.

