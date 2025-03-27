Local yoga instructor hosting free weekend class for Multiple Sclerosis Month

SAN ANTONIO – March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and a local yoga instructor is hosting a free class this weekend.

Lucy Sanchez was diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Sanchez is teaming up with the Shops at La Cantera to host a free yoga class this Saturday, March 29, at Center Court.

“It all started with the desire to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis, often referred to as the ‘invisible illness,‘” Sanchez said. “I truly believe yoga has been one of the greatest factors in helping me feel and be who I am today, both physically and emotionally.”

The class starts at 10:30 and is free for anyone who wishes to attend.

The event will feature a one-hour yoga session suitable for all levels.

Sweet Paris will be providing mimosas for participants, and there will also be several giveaways for attendees.

To sign up for the free yoga class, click here.