McCollum HS teacher accused of having relationship with a minor, records reveal

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale ISD educator on paid leave is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to records obtained by KSAT on Thursday.

The district said on March 4 that it was aware of an allegation involving an employee and a former student at McCollum High School, which KSAT reported. However, at the time, the district was mum on details, including the identity of the teacher and the nature of the investigation.

KSAT then requested a copy of an incident report related to the investigation. In response, the district asked the Texas Attorney General’s office whether they could keep those records private because they contain confidential information and “certain legal matters.”

In another letter sent to the AG on March 27, the district’s attorneys revealed new information about the case. They wrote that the incident report “describes a situation where a former student of the district was having an inappropriate relationship with a current district employee of a sexual nature.”

The letter states the student was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

KSAT has asked Harlandale ISD for the teacher’s identity.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency confirmed to KSAT Investigates that they are investigating McCollum High School boys’ basketball coach Marcus Alvarado. A TEA spokesperson told KSAT that a formal investigation into Alvarado began on March 3.

It’s unclear if this case is connected to Alvarado’s or focused on a different educator.

