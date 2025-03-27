Skip to main content
McCollum HS teacher accused of having relationship with a minor, records reveal

District reveals new information about previously reported case during effort to keep details secret

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Harlandale ISD, San Antonio, McCollum High School
Harlandale ISD's McCollum High School. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale ISD educator on paid leave is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to records obtained by KSAT on Thursday.

The district said on March 4 that it was aware of an allegation involving an employee and a former student at McCollum High School, which KSAT reported. However, at the time, the district was mum on details, including the identity of the teacher and the nature of the investigation.

KSAT then requested a copy of an incident report related to the investigation. In response, the district asked the Texas Attorney General’s office whether they could keep those records private because they contain confidential information and “certain legal matters.”

In another letter sent to the AG on March 27, the district’s attorneys revealed new information about the case. They wrote that the incident report “describes a situation where a former student of the district was having an inappropriate relationship with a current district employee of a sexual nature.”

The letter states the student was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

KSAT has asked Harlandale ISD for the teacher’s identity.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency confirmed to KSAT Investigates that they are investigating McCollum High School boys’ basketball coach Marcus Alvarado. A TEA spokesperson told KSAT that a formal investigation into Alvarado began on March 3.

It’s unclear if this case is connected to Alvarado’s or focused on a different educator.

KSAT’s previous coverage:

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Kolten Parker is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He moved into the role in 2024, after five years of leading the digital team. Kolten is an award-winning journalist and a proud Texas State Bobcat. He's a triathlete who loves the outdoors and sports. When not working, he likes to hang out with his wife and travel.

